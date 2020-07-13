Advertisement

KPD responds to burglary, arrests juvenile wanted in Blount County

The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrested a teenager wanted in Blount County after responding to a burglary in East Knoxville Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrested a teenager wanted in Blount County after responding to a burglary in East Knoxville Monday morning.

Around 1 p.m. on July 13, KPD responded to a home burglary on Nash Road. A witness told investigators she saw the suspect go to the home and enter through a side window. Officers said they saw the teen exit the side porch and then go back through the window when officers told him to stop.

Police said the teen hid inside the residence, which prompted them to call a K-9 to the scene. Investigators said the suspect ignored them multiple times when they said to come out. Officers said they used the K-9 to clear the home and found the teen hiding in a closet upstairs.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody.

Police said they found the teenager had four outstanding juvenile petitions out of Blount County, including two counts of theft and one count of aggravated burglary, and they said the teen was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Blount County.

According to a KPD, officers found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle as well as a backpack with pieces of possible stolen property.

Police said the teen was taken into custody for aggravated burglary, auto theft, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and on outstanding juvenile petitions.

