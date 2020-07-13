Kroger customers can still get coins at self-checkout, but situation is fluid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray) - Friday, a spokesperson for the grocery giant Kroger confirmed that its stores will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, what’s leftover from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and will automatically be used on their next purchase.

However, that rule might be a bit flexible depending on where and how you checkout. According to the Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads, who covers Kroger’s Nashville division, said that customers can still get some coins at self-checkout. However, she said that option is “fluid” and could change.

Kroger isn’t the only company in the area to tackle the shortage. Buddy’s BBQ said cash payments will only be accepted with exact change, and it’s also “buying” coins from customers--exchanging bills for coins.

The reason for the change in policy, according to Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Rolfes, has to do with the Federal Reserve’s current coin shortage. The U.S. Mint said in June that one factor for the shortage is due to production. It’s producing fewer coins to protect employees from COVID-19.

“When you implement social distancing and stuff, you do have a little bit lower production capability. So the amount of coins the U.S. Mint has been able to supply to the Federal Reserve this year is lower than normal,” said Pat Heller with Liberty Coin.

The Federal Reserve says this is a temporary situation and more coins should become available as the economy reopens.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.