Advertisement

Local author loses his sight but not his life’s vision

UT alumni, Chad Foster, is using his experience to help others fight adversity
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee alumni took a life-altering experience and turned it into opportunity. Chad E. Foster lost his sight to an eye disease when he was a teen.

“I was at UT when it began to fade. So, I had to start evaluating what my vision of success would look like,” Foster said.

Foster said he had to basically relearn everything he was once taught.

“It’s really about resilience and adapting to change. I’m happier now and more successful now than when I could see,” Foster said.

An experience that instead of bringing him down, only brought him up. He’s now sharing that with other people through his book, “Blind Ambition.”

“Telling the stories of my life, I think it’s more powerful to show people than to tell people,” Foster said. “So it’s a memoir of experiences of lessons I learned, but then at the end there’s a work book to help people apply those lessons.”

With unrest in the country, Foster feels this book can help.

“People learn how to be more intentional, cultivating a resilient mindset and emerging from adversity stronger than before and that’s at the heart of my message,” Foster said. “I think now more than ever, the disruption we are seeing in the economy and social system, people are looking for some hope and really learn how to break free from some of the thoughts that are holding them hostage.”

The book can be found on Amazon

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Kentucky to cap tuition, fees in fall

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students.

News

Proposals could bring trains to Colorado’s Tennessee Pass

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s been 23 years since trains rumbled through the tunnel atop Tennessee Pass.

News

Sevierville police searching for suspect accused in assault outside Walmart Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
The incident reportedly happened at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market gas pumps on Dolly Parton Parkway.

News

Early voting in Tennessee primaries begins this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Early voting begins this week for the August state and local primary elections.

Latest News

News

Tennessee doubles reimbursement for farmer certification

Updated: 4 hours ago
The cost-share program is only for producers. Warehouses and distributors are not eligible.

News

Kentucky Speedway renames roadway in honor of NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bell
NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson honored by Kentucky Speedway.

Forecast

Seasonable start to a HOT week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have a mild start to the week. It's mostly dry, with sunshine and heat taking over. Increasing humidity will bring back rain chances and uncomfortable days too.

News

Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

Updated: 13 hours ago
The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass project, park officials say

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.

Vols Sports

Phillip Fulmer to join 13 Athletic Directors Monday to discuss 2020 fall season

Updated: 16 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to meet 14 SEC athletic directors Monday, July 13, in Birmingham Ala. to discuss fall sports scheduling, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated.