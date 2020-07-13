Man arrested in connection to burglary of Angela Boswell’s parents’ house

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Kingsport man was arrested in connection to a burglary at the home of Angela Boswell’s parents.

According to Sullivan County officials, Larry Fields, 37, was arrested on July 11. Fields was charged with theft under $10,000 and aggravated burglary.

Sullivan County deputies issued a warrant for Field’s arrest in March in connection to the incident on the 300 block of West Valley Drive in Kingsport. Officials said that is the home of the parents of Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell.

According to reports, two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol and various tools were taken from the home.

Boswell was also charged in the incident. Boswell has remained in the Sullivan County Jail since her arrest.

