Mayor Kincannon announces temporary permit for restaurant outdoor seating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor Kincannon announced Monday the ‘Temporary Use of Outdoor Seating for Restaurant Dining’ permit to support restaurants during the pandemic.

“Local restaurants took a huge financial hit this spring, and we want to help any way we can. My hope is that more open-air dining options will help businesses stay open. This move could also go a long way in helping both employees and customers feel safe as more people return to dining out,” said Kincannon.

According to a release, the temporary permit will give local restaurants a chance to increase capacity and offer additional outdoor space to customers.

The permit will be available to restaurants across the City of Knoxville and can be used for both private and public outdoor spaces including but not limited to:

- Private parking spots

- Public parking spaces

- Underutilized public and private property

“This is another creative solution that could really help right now,” said Tomato Head co-owner Mahasti Vafaie. “The wellbeing and viability of our staff, customers and community continues to be a top priority. This will help us continue to serve everyone’s needs, as well as add to the top charm of our beautiful downtown.”

Applicants must secure a written agreement from surrounding businesses, residents or property owners affected by the expansion. Those with the temporary permit must take measures to protect surrounding development, traffic patterns, safety issues and the environment.

To apply visit the website here.

