Multiple districts come together to put out fire in Jefferson County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County said multiple departments came together to put out a structure fire in Jefferson County.

According to the Sevier County Fire Department, they along with crews from Chestnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Parrots Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the structure fire. They were able to confine the fire to the attic space.

Investigators said they believe the fire started outside the residence in a small out-building before spreading to the main structure.

Many items in the living rooms were salvageable.

Sevier County said crews operated on the fire more more than two hours.

Sevier County Fire Department operated on the Mutual Aid Structure Assignment this morning just over the county line in... Posted by Sevier County Fire Department on Monday, July 13, 2020

