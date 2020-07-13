Multiple districts come together to put out fire in Jefferson County
Sevier County said multiple departments came together to put out a structure fire in Jefferson County.
According to the Sevier County Fire Department, they along with crews from Chestnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Parrots Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the structure fire. They were able to confine the fire to the attic space.
Investigators said they believe the fire started outside the residence in a small out-building before spreading to the main structure.
Many items in the living rooms were salvageable.
Sevier County said crews operated on the fire more more than two hours.
