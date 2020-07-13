NC wild horse dies after choking on apple

COROLLA, NC. (WVLT) - A wild horse in Corolla, North Carolina has died after choking on an apple, according to a local organization.

CBS affiliate WFMY reported that a wild yearling colt named “Danny” died on the North Carolina Outer Banks Friday, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The organization said the death could have been prevented.

“Danny was killed by humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses. No regard for the health of the horses. No regard for the laws put in place to protect the horses,” the Wild Horse Fund wrote on Facebook.

The organization said someone saw Danny in distress and called for help. The horse was given a sedative to help pass the apple; however, it had been lodged in his throat long enough to cause an infection, and he later died.

The Wild Horse Fund said it hopes the incident will serve as a lesson to visitors and beach goers to never feed the horses and always pick up their trash.

