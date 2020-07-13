Police searching for missing Laurel County teenager

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public to find a missing teenager.

Chris Melder, 17, was last seen off of Dog Branch School Road, seven miles west of London on July 2nd.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact them at (606) 864-6600.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

