Seasonable start to a HOT week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a mild start to the week. It’s mostly dry, with sunshine and heat taking over. Increasing humidity will bring back rain chances and uncomfortable days too.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out in the mid 60s, which is a little break for some fresh air early.

This is a perfect example of how humidity impacts us from the beginning to end of a day. Lower humidity allows the overnights to cool a little more, so a break from humidity is helping us out.

We’re topping out at a nice, “normal” high of 88 degrees. There’s just enough humidity to make it feel a couple of degrees warmer in the shade, but it’s lower than it has been lately. It’s also just enough to create more of a stray pop-up shower or storm along our elevation changes, 10% coverage of our area. We have scattered passing clouds at times today, but becoming mostly sunny.

Tonight will be clear, with another mild low of 65 degrees. We’ll have patchy fog for Tuesday morning around our waterways.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday’s high climbs faster, thanks to the dip in humidity. We’ll top out around 92 degrees. There’s plenty of sunshine, so stick to the shade as much as possible. A stray pop-up is possible in the mountains only tomorrow.

Wednesday is a little warmer, thanks to the dip in humidity. We’ll top out around 96 degrees with a lot of sunshine, which always makes it feel warmer, but if you stick to the shade at least it won’t feel any hotter than it already is.

Thursday even climbs to the upper 90s, and the humidity starts increasing again. That’s why the nights become stuff again, not dropping below 70 degrees.

With increasing humidity, it will feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees going into the weekend and we’ll start see scattered rain and storms develop at times.

