Advertisement

Seasonable start to a HOT week

We have a mild start to the week. It's mostly dry, with sunshine and heat taking over. Increasing humidity will bring back rain chances and uncomfortable days too.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a mild start to the week. It’s mostly dry, with sunshine and heat taking over. Increasing humidity will bring back rain chances and uncomfortable days too.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out in the mid 60s, which is a little break for some fresh air early.

This is a perfect example of how humidity impacts us from the beginning to end of a day. Lower humidity allows the overnights to cool a little more, so a break from humidity is helping us out.

We’re topping out at a nice, “normal” high of 88 degrees. There’s just enough humidity to make it feel a couple of degrees warmer in the shade, but it’s lower than it has been lately. It’s also just enough to create more of a stray pop-up shower or storm along our elevation changes, 10% coverage of our area. We have scattered passing clouds at times today, but becoming mostly sunny.

Tonight will be clear, with another mild low of 65 degrees. We’ll have patchy fog for Tuesday morning around our waterways.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday’s high climbs faster, thanks to the dip in humidity. We’ll top out around 92 degrees. There’s plenty of sunshine, so stick to the shade as much as possible. A stray pop-up is possible in the mountains only tomorrow.

Wednesday is a little warmer, thanks to the dip in humidity. We’ll top out around 96 degrees with a lot of sunshine, which always makes it feel warmer, but if you stick to the shade at least it won’t feel any hotter than it already is.

Thursday even climbs to the upper 90s, and the humidity starts increasing again. That’s why the nights become stuff again, not dropping below 70 degrees.

With increasing humidity, it will feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees going into the weekend and we’ll start see scattered rain and storms develop at times.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Mon AM 8-Day Forecast
Mon AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Late storms weakening fast, followed by intense heat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We don’t expect a lot of record highs, but it is the hottest weather stretch in nearly 300 days!

Forecast

Batches of rain today, near record heat ahead

Updated: 16 hours ago
We have batches of rain and storms moving through at times today. Much of the week ahead is dry, and it's getting hotter!

Weather

Stormy late Sunday, but the big story is the heat!

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT

Forecast

Beautiful afternoon ahead

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Rain chances will return Sunday afternoon, but most of next week will be locked into the high heat.

Latest News

Forecast

Brutal heat wave returns next week

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Some showers Friday afternoon, sunny most of the weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Some of the most widespread rain in the coming week arrives this afternoon. It’s largely north of Interstate 40.

Forecast

More heat and humidity ahead

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Friday will bring lots of heat and humidity as we go into the afternoon. Make sure you drink plenty of water and use the sunscreen because UV Index values will be at a 10 with mostly sunny skies.

Forecast

Heat wave continues with limited storm chances

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Some pop-ups today, front brings batches tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:56 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
The unorganized development of storms concentrates rain outlining the Valley and only brings a few to the lower elevations, but tomorrow an approaching front brings some batches to our area as a whole.

Forecast

Heat & heavy downpours for late week

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording