Sevierville police searching for suspect accused in assault outside Walmart Market
The incident reportedly happened at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market gas pumps on Dolly Parton Parkway.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department have asked for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an alleged aggravated assault incident on June 27.
Anyone with information as to the identity of this person of interest is asked to contact SPD detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.
