Advertisement

Sevierville police searching for suspect accused in assault outside Walmart Market

The incident reportedly happened at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market gas pumps on Dolly Parton Parkway.
Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest pertaining to an aggravated assault that occurred at a Wal-Mart. /
Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest pertaining to an aggravated assault that occurred at a Wal-Mart. /(SPD)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department have asked for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an alleged aggravated assault incident on June 27.

The incident reportedly happened at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market gas pumps on Dolly Parton Parkway.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this person of interest is asked to contact SPD detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest (see photo below, including the vehicle the...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Kentucky to cap tuition, fees in fall

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students.

News

Local author loses his sight but not his life’s vision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
East Tennessee native helping others with book on overcoming adversity

News

Proposals could bring trains to Colorado’s Tennessee Pass

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s been 23 years since trains rumbled through the tunnel atop Tennessee Pass.

News

Early voting in Tennessee primaries begins this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Early voting begins this week for the August state and local primary elections.

Latest News

News

Tennessee doubles reimbursement for farmer certification

Updated: 4 hours ago
The cost-share program is only for producers. Warehouses and distributors are not eligible.

News

Kentucky Speedway renames roadway in honor of NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bell
NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson honored by Kentucky Speedway.

Forecast

Seasonable start to a HOT week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have a mild start to the week. It's mostly dry, with sunshine and heat taking over. Increasing humidity will bring back rain chances and uncomfortable days too.

News

Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

Updated: 13 hours ago
The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass project, park officials say

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.

Vols Sports

Phillip Fulmer to join 13 Athletic Directors Monday to discuss 2020 fall season

Updated: 16 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to meet 14 SEC athletic directors Monday, July 13, in Birmingham Ala. to discuss fall sports scheduling, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated.