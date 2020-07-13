Sevierville police searching for suspect accused in assault outside Walmart Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department have asked for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an alleged aggravated assault incident on June 27.

The incident reportedly happened at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market gas pumps on Dolly Parton Parkway.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this person of interest is asked to contact SPD detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest (see photo below, including the vehicle the... Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Sunday, July 12, 2020

