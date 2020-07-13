TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Roane County
According to the TBI, the incident occurred on Highway 27 towards Springs City.
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Roane County Monday afternoon.
According to the TBI, the incident involving Rockwood officers occurred on Highway 27 towards Springs City.
WVLT has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as details become available.
