TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Roane County Monday afternoon.

According to the TBI, the incident involving Rockwood officers occurred on Highway 27 towards Springs City.

WVLT has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as details become available.

