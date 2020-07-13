Advertisement

Tennessee child killed by older sibling in accidental shooting

A child, younger than two, has died after an accidental shooting in Bristol, police said.
(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child, younger than two, has died after an accidental shooting in Bristol, police said.

Police in Bristol said they responded to the Bristol Regional Medical Center Saturday for a report of a gunshot wound involving a child. Investigators said the child was pronounced dead before officers arrived.

According to Johnson City CBS affiliate WJHL, police believe the child was struck after a gun was accidentally discharged by a four-year-old sibling at a home on Meadowview Road.

The parents were at home at the time of the shooting and took the child to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

