Tennessee child killed by older sibling in accidental shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child, younger than two, has died after an accidental shooting in Bristol, police said.

Police in Bristol said they responded to the Bristol Regional Medical Center Saturday for a report of a gunshot wound involving a child. Investigators said the child was pronounced dead before officers arrived.

According to Johnson City CBS affiliate WJHL, police believe the child was struck after a gun was accidentally discharged by a four-year-old sibling at a home on Meadowview Road.

The parents were at home at the time of the shooting and took the child to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.