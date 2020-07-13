Tennessee governor signs, court blocks, 6-week abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/ WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law a past 6-week abortion ban and a federal judge quickly blocked it.

Gov. Lee’s action Monday triggered quick action by a federal judge, who opted to wait for the bill to become law to rule on whether to block it.

The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected - about six weeks into pregnancy. Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, such as Mississippi and Georgia, but has been blocked by legal challenges.

