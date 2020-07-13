Tennessee mother has leg amputated after getting shot on July 4

SPRINGFIELD Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman had to have a portion of her leg removed after she was hit by a bullet on July 4.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that a shooting happened around midnight at a church in Springfield. Clarisa Roberlo, 21, was inside when she was hit in the leg by a single round.

Springfield Police Chief Jason Head said the shots were fired during fireworks and one of the rounds went through the church and hit Roberlo. Roberlo was taken to Tristar Skyline Medical Center, where her leg had to be amputated at the knee.

Police said they don’t think it was related to a hate crime.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw an SUV drive by the church shortly before the shooting, and after the shooting, a white Infinity SUV was seen on School Street. Police said they don’t have a detailed suspect description at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.