University of Kentucky to cap tuition, fees in fall

The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in an effort to ensure fairness and affordability.
The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in an effort to ensure fairness and affordability.(University of Kentucky)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students.

The move was announced last week by UK President Eli Capilouto as a way to ensure fairness and consistency for students during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said it should result in reduced payments for many.

Tuition and mandatory fees will be capped at $6,242 for full-time undergraduate resident students and $15,647 for nonresident students, Capilouto said.

With more classes offered online due to the pandemic, many undergraduate students would pay higher tuition and mandatory fees than they would with more in-class options. The cap is an effort to ensure fairness and affordability, he said.

The university estimates the change will cost about $5 million in lost tuition revenue.

Students are scheduled to return to classes on Aug. 17.

