Adapting to Zoom during COVID-19 pandemic

Navigating the web based peer-to-peer software platform has become a part of the 'new normal' for people during the pandemic.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Navigating the web-based peer-to-peer software platform called Zoom has become part of the ‘new normal’ for people during the pandemic.

For those who are not familiar, Zoom is a free website where users can record sessions, collaborate on meetings, and share one another’s screens on a Windows or Mac computer.

Zoom has provided many tools to access such as scheduling a meeting, changing your background, muting yourself and others, recording a meeting and sending a quick invite.

How to schedule a meeting:

  1. Open Zoom and sign in.
  2. Click on the schedule icon.
  3. Select your meeting settings.
  4. Click schedule to finish and open the selected calendar to add your meeting

How to change your background:

  1. Open Zoom and sign in.
  2. Click your profile picture then click “settings.”
  3. Select a virtual background.
  4. Check the icon ‘I have a green screen,' if you have a physical green screen set up.

How to mute yourself and others:

To mute yourself- click the ‘Mute’ button (microphone). A red slash will appear showing that your audio is off,

To mute others:

1. Select ‘Manage Participants'

2. Select ‘Mute All.'

3. You will see ‘Allow participants to unmute themselves.'

How to record your Zoom meeting:

  1. Start a meeting as the host.
  2. Click the record button.
  3. After the meeting has ended, the recording will be converted to your files.

How to send a quick invite:

  1. Click “New Meeting” on the homepage.
  2. Click “Manage Participants” at the bottom of the call.
  3. Click “Invite Others.”
  4. You can send an invitation via email.

Zoom has also provided training resources with shortcuts on its website for those navigating the site such as:

Effective Remote Working

Educating over Zoom

Hosting Virtual Events

Telehealth

Home Office Setups

Along with resources for shortcuts on navigating a meeting, Zoom has also set up “Zoom Rooms,” a physical conference room software that makes meetings more accessible.

According to Zoom, the rooms are ideal for the best conference room experience for modern use cases.

For more information, visit the Zoom website here.

