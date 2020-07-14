Body found on Northshore Drive in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the Major Crimes Unit responded to a home at 7736 S. Northshore Drive on July last after reports of a body found.

According to investigators, a man was found dead in the yard in front of the house.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Christopher Robert Rudder.

According to the report, the cause of death was not apparent and has not yet been determined.

An investigation into the death remains ongoing.

