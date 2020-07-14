Bristol child dies in ‘accidental’ shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Bristol police said a 4-year-old child is dead after an alleged accidental shooting.

Officers responded to the Bristol Regional Medical Center to a report of a child patient with a gunshot wound, according to reports.

Police said the victim was younger than 2-years-old. The child was pronounced dead before officers arrived at the hospital.

According to investigators, the child was shot after a gun was accidentally fired by a four-year-old sibling.

Police say the parents were home at the time of the shooting and transported the child to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.