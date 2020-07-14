Advertisement

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.
In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.(Elaine Thompson | AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final confirmation has not been given, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The agreement would likely extend the closure by another 30 days. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

“We’re going to continue to work hard to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economies flowing and we will have more to say later this week,” Trudeau said

Most Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world while Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Months after initial coronavirus infection, patients suffer lingering effects

Updated: moments ago
Some people who have been battling the virus have been feeling the effects for months.

News

‘Windows to the Smokies’ mural debuts in downtown Knoxville

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Megan Lingerfelt created the mural located on the corner of Gay Street and Wall Avenue.

News

Body found on Northshore Drive in Knox County

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the Major Crimes Unit responded to a home at 7736 S. Northshore Drive on July last after reports of a body found.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus patients are experiencing prolonged symptoms

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|

National Politics

Biden unveils climate change plan with energy revamp

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

Latest News

News

TVA offers money-saving energy tips as temperatures rise

Updated: 17 minutes ago
According to the TVA, the following tips can help keep energy bills low during the summer months.

National

Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows’ diets, reducing cow farts

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion, and that has become a potential public relations hurdle for major burger chains.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: 1 hour ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

News

Sevier County wounded warrior receives home from foundation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
The Gary Sinise Foundation provides a mortgage-free home to Purple Heart recipient with support from Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville.