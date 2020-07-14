Carpetbag Theatre Youth Festival goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Carpetbag Theatre’s 31st Annual Youth Theatre Festival has been a staple in CBT’s yearly programming.

In light of the global pandemic, CBT announced it made the decision to move the festival online.

With the Youth Theatre Festival being virtual, kids will be able to engage with performers and workshop instructors from throughout the country. Children, ages 5-18, will have the opportunity to participate in poetry, hip hop dance, acting, and storytelling workshops right from the comfort of their own home.

The virtual festival is free and will be Friday, July 31 at 9:00 am on Zoom.

