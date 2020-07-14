Cherokee National Forest releases ginseng collection guidelines

(WVLT/WJHL) - The Cherokee National Forest released guidelines for collecting ginseng this season.

According to a release from officials, the season will run from September 16 through September 30. It will be the only time in 2020 that ginseng can be collected by permit holders.

People who want to apply for a permit in either the north or south area of the forest must mail the request between August 3 and August 21. The address to mail the permit is: USDA Forest Service 2800 Ocoee Street North Cleveland, TN 37312 ATTN: Ginseng Permits.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported that permit applicants must include their full name, mail address, phone number and the section the person would like to collect in. Only one section, north or south, can be applied for.

