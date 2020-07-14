Advertisement

Chipotle testing out new type of rice

Chipotle is testing out a new type of rice.
(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WVLT/CNN) - Certain Chipotle consumers will be able to test a new type of rice soon. CNN reported that the chain is testing out cauliflower rice. The new product will be available in 55 restaurants in Denver and Wisconsin for a limited time.

The new product will be served beginning Wednesday and will be cilantro-lime flavored.

Chipotle said Monday that the new item has been one of its most demanded foods from consumers. It could be influenced by health-conscious eaters. CNN reported that a serving of cauliflower rice has 4 net carbs--a fraction of carbs in a cup of white or brown rice.

The chain’s CEO told consumers not to get their hopes up about a meat alternative, however, as CEO Brian Niccol previously said those types of foods are too processed and don’t align with the company’s mission of serving “whole foods.”

