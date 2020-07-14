Civil warrants issued against Nashville businesses accused of failing to comply with mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/ WTVF) - The Metro Nashville Health Department issued 48 civil warrants against businesses for non-compliance with the city’s mask order, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

Hugh Atkins, with the Metro Public Health Department, confirmed the update Tuesday during Metro’s COVID-19 briefing. Atkins said the civil warrants were issued to businesses whose “employees were found out of compliance with the mask ordinance.”

Civil warrants seek monetary punishment rather than jail time.

Metro’s mask order requires everyone to wear facial coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces and requires businesses to post signage at their entrances stating all employees, customers and visitors must wear masks.

Anyone who violates the order faces a civil or criminal penalty, including a Class C Misdemeanor and a fine up to $50.

The following businesses were issued civil warrants:

51st Deli in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Honky Tonk Central in violation of order 6's closure of bars

Jonathan's Grille, locations on Third Avenue N. and Highway 70, in violation of order 4's mask mandate and order 6's bar closures

Nashville Underground in violation of order 4's mask mandate and order 6's bar closures

Popeyes at 3550 Murfreesboro Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Sam's Bar and Grill on Lakeshore Drive in violation of order 6's social distancing mandate

Scoreboard Bar and Grill in violation of order 6's bar closures and ancillary activities

Sonic at 7679 Highway 70 in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Sperry's on Harding Pike in violation of order 6's social distancing mandate

Taco Bell at 4000 Nolensville Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Thai Phooket in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Wingstop at 127 Gallatin Pike N. in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Kid Rock's Honky Tonk in violation of order 6's bar closures

Sam's Place - Nipper's Corner in violation of order 6's bar closures

Crow's Nest in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Papa John's Pizza at 2745 Lebanon Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Smoothie King at 2803 Gallatin Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Sonic at 2787 Murfreesboro Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

The Dogwood Nashville in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Popeye's at 4023 Nolensville Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Subway at 2817 West End Ave. in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Bootlegger's Inn in violation of order 4's mask mandate and order 6's bar closures

Doc Holliday's Saloon in violation of order 4's mask mandate and order 6's bar closures

Sonic at 136 Long Hollow Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Sonic at 398 Harding Place in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Subway at 718 Thompson Lane in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Tin Roof in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Wendy's at 3131 Dickerson Road in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Jersey Mike's at 2288 Lebanon Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Little Caesar's 7090 Charlotte Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate

Player's Inn in 7097 Old Harding Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate

El Agavero Mexican Restaurant in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Pizza Hut at 944 Richards Road in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Popeye's at 735 Myatt Drive in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Till Five Pizza at 825 Murfreesboro Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Uncle Buds at 2719 Old Lebanon Road in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Exxon/Tigermart at 2022 Rosa L Parks Boulevard in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Hooters at 217 Largo Drive in violation of order 8's mask and social distancing mandates

Sonic at 2312 Dickerson Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Burger King at 457 Opry Mills Drive in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Cookout at 2910 Gallatin Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Best Western Plus Music Row in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Buffalo Wild Wings at 5214 Old Hickory Boulevard in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Fat Mo's at 2620 Eighth Ave. S. in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Jack in the Box at 1000 Captial Funds Court in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Jack in the Box at 3900 Dickerson Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate

McDonald's at 2612 Eighth Ave. S. in violation of order 8's mask mandate

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.