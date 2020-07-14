Civil warrants issued against Nashville businesses accused of failing to comply with mask mandate
The Metro Nashville Health Department issued 48 civil warrants against businesses for non-compliance with the city’s mask order, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.
Hugh Atkins, with the Metro Public Health Department, confirmed the update Tuesday during Metro’s COVID-19 briefing. Atkins said the civil warrants were issued to businesses whose “employees were found out of compliance with the mask ordinance.”
Civil warrants seek monetary punishment rather than jail time.
Metro’s mask order requires everyone to wear facial coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces and requires businesses to post signage at their entrances stating all employees, customers and visitors must wear masks.
Anyone who violates the order faces a civil or criminal penalty, including a Class C Misdemeanor and a fine up to $50.
The following businesses were issued civil warrants:
- 51st Deli in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Honky Tonk Central in violation of order 6's closure of bars
- Jonathan's Grille, locations on Third Avenue N. and Highway 70, in violation of order 4's mask mandate and order 6's bar closures
- Nashville Underground in violation of order 4's mask mandate and order 6's bar closures
- Popeyes at 3550 Murfreesboro Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Sam's Bar and Grill on Lakeshore Drive in violation of order 6's social distancing mandate
- Scoreboard Bar and Grill in violation of order 6's bar closures and ancillary activities
- Sonic at 7679 Highway 70 in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Sperry's on Harding Pike in violation of order 6's social distancing mandate
- Taco Bell at 4000 Nolensville Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Thai Phooket in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Wingstop at 127 Gallatin Pike N. in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Kid Rock's Honky Tonk in violation of order 6's bar closures
- Sam's Place - Nipper's Corner in violation of order 6's bar closures
- Crow's Nest in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Papa John's Pizza at 2745 Lebanon Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Smoothie King at 2803 Gallatin Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Sonic at 2787 Murfreesboro Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- The Dogwood Nashville in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Popeye's at 4023 Nolensville Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Subway at 2817 West End Ave. in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Bootlegger's Inn in violation of order 4's mask mandate and order 6's bar closures
- Doc Holliday's Saloon in violation of order 4's mask mandate and order 6's bar closures
- Sonic at 136 Long Hollow Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Sonic at 398 Harding Place in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Subway at 718 Thompson Lane in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Tin Roof in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Wendy's at 3131 Dickerson Road in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Jersey Mike's at 2288 Lebanon Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Little Caesar's 7090 Charlotte Pike in violation of order 4's mask mandate
- Player's Inn in 7097 Old Harding Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- El Agavero Mexican Restaurant in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Pizza Hut at 944 Richards Road in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Popeye's at 735 Myatt Drive in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Till Five Pizza at 825 Murfreesboro Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Uncle Buds at 2719 Old Lebanon Road in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Exxon/Tigermart at 2022 Rosa L Parks Boulevard in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Hooters at 217 Largo Drive in violation of order 8's mask and social distancing mandates
- Sonic at 2312 Dickerson Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Burger King at 457 Opry Mills Drive in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Cookout at 2910 Gallatin Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Best Western Plus Music Row in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Buffalo Wild Wings at 5214 Old Hickory Boulevard in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Fat Mo's at 2620 Eighth Ave. S. in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Jack in the Box at 1000 Captial Funds Court in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- Jack in the Box at 3900 Dickerson Pike in violation of order 8's mask mandate
- McDonald's at 2612 Eighth Ave. S. in violation of order 8's mask mandate
