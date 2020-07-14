Advertisement

“Context” around daily case count is important, says Tennessee health official

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey spoke to media Tuesday afternoon to talk about the rising case COVID-19 count in Tennessee.
On Monday, Tennessee saw a record-breaking day for case numbers with more than 3,000 new cases. During the briefing, Dr. Piercey acknowledged the high numbers, saying, “While the overall, raw numbers of cases can be startling, I encourage you to consider it, not only in the context of averages and trends but also in the positivity rate to control for the... increases in testing.”

She continued, “Our case counts tend to be front-loaded at the beginning of the week.” She pointed to the differences between the numbers of Sunday, July 12 and Monday, July 13. Whereas Monday broke a test record, the case count for Sunday was 954.

“This has more to do with batch reporting of labs versus an actual, specific daily increase,” Dr. Piercey said. “Because of that, I encourage you... to look at those rolling averages.”

Here are the health department’s testing numbers from Sunday, May 31 to Monday, June 29:

June 29 (Monday) 2,125 cases

June 28 (Sunday) Data not issued

June 22 (Monday) 451 cases

June 21 (Sunday) 656 cases

June 15 (Monday) 728 cases

June 14 (Sunday) 891 cases

June 8 (Monday) 563 cases

June 7 (Sunday) 310 cases

June 1 (Monday) 548 cases

May 31 (Sunday) 440 cases

She said Tennessee’s positive rate has climbed but is resting around 9 percent, which she called “reassuring.”

