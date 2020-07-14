Darius Rucker to hold virtual concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country singer, Darius Rucker, will be joined by Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence from The Grand Ole Opry stage for a virtual edition of his “Darius & Friends” concert.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m., benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The annual event has raised over $2 million in 11 years.

Rucker said he made a commitment to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2008, after touring the hospital. Benefits for the hospital help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

For more information, visit www.DariusRucker.com.

