Advertisement

Darius Rucker to hold virtual concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Clint Black & Tracy Lawrence to Join Rucker for live stream benefit concert on Thursday, July 30.
Clint Black & Tracy Lawrence to Join Rucker for Live Stream Concert on Thursday, July 30
Clint Black & Tracy Lawrence to Join Rucker for Live Stream Concert on Thursday, July 30(St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country singer, Darius Rucker, will be joined by Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence from The Grand Ole Opry stage for a virtual edition of his “Darius & Friends” concert.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m., benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The annual event has raised over $2 million in 11 years.

Rucker said he made a commitment to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2008, after touring the hospital. Benefits for the hospital help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

For more information, visit www.DariusRucker.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carpetbag Theatre Youth Festival goes virtual

Updated: 18 minutes ago
CarpetBag Theatre's 31st annual Youth Festival goes VIRTUAL

News

Gas leak sparks fire in Hamblen County

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Several homeowners were forced to evacuate while crews worked to contain the fire.

News

Sunflowers in bloom at Forks on the River

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Legacy Parks Foundation said while it’s an off-year for the annual sunflower festival, visitors can still find one field of sunflowers.

News

Tennessee revenues came up $12.5M short in June amid virus

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The month’s overall collections represented a 1.91% growth rate decline.

Latest News

News

Tennessee draws about 3,000 poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.

Forecast

Starting another heat wave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Temperatures are inching higher, but we have a brief break from high humidity. The muggy conditions return with increasing rain chances late week.

News

Kroger customers can still get coins at self-checkout, but situation is fluid

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kroger confirmed that customers paying cash will no longer be given change at checkout, but a Kroger spokesperson for the company's Nashville division said that customers could still get coins at self-checkout; however, that could change.

News

Vacation Bible school goes virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago
Several churches across East Tennessee are taking their VBS traditions online.

News

Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of 14-year-old boy at Tellico Lake

Updated: 8 hours ago
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the drowning of a 14-year-old boy at Tellico Lake Monday evening.

News

Knoxville police captures armed robbery suspect in South Knoxville

Updated: 8 hours ago
Knoxville Police Department captured an armed robbery suspect Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a Buddy’s BBQ in South Knoxville.