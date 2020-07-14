East Tennessee Children’s Hospital explains contact tracing for children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It can be a scary time when a child is diagnosed with COVID-19, but experts said that a child’s positive test doesn’t mean others in the family will test positive.

”There’s just a lot of community spread,” explained Dr. Joe Childs, Chief Medical Officer for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The numbers on the Knox County Health Department’s website show growth each day.

”Surprisingly, you can have a child in the home with this illness and no one else gets it,” said Dr. Childs.

Dr. Childs said over the last few weeks the rate of positive tests has risen to one in 16 children. That goes for those being tested at the hospital.

“You would think children are the least likely to be good about washing their hands and covering when coughing, and staying distant, but there are plenty of examples and some studies that have shown that sometimes no one else gets it and a lot of times not everyone in the house gets it,” explained Dr. Childs.

He said other family members could have been pre-symptomatic and given it to a child in the home, but there’s other scenarios in which to account.

”There’s so much disease in our particular area here that it may be hard for you to know where you’ve contacted it,” said Dr. Childs.

Medical experts have been learning about the virus, with some suggesting that children aren’t as impacted by it and don’t spread it as easily.

“And there probably is some truth that there’s children don’t get as sick with this and they may not spread it as readily as adults might,” explained Dr. Childs.

When it comes to testing other family members in the household, a decision is best made on a case-by-case basis.

”The problem with testing is it just tells you about that one point in time, that someone is positive or negative. And the tests are pretty good,” said Dr. Childs, “After someone is exposed you probably really don’t, test others around them at least for a three or four day period until they have a chance to eventually turn positive.”

Dr. Childs also emphasized the importance of hospitals being safe and clean spaces where families can get medical help.

Testing at ETCH is being done outside the hospital in the parking lot.

