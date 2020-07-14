Advertisement

Gas leak, brush fire erupt in Hamblen County

According to Hamblen County Dispatch, a gas leak and brush fire erupted Monday night.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews said they were called to the scene of a fire Monday night in Hamblen County.

According to 911 dispatch, fire crews responded to Old Russellville Pike for a gas leak and brush fire around 10 p.m.

Officials said both lanes of Old Russellville Pike were blocked off.

As of 11 p.m., crews were still on scene.

