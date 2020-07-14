Gas leak, brush fire erupt in Hamblen County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews said they were called to the scene of a fire Monday night in Hamblen County.

According to 911 dispatch, fire crews responded to Old Russellville Pike for a gas leak and brush fire around 10 p.m.

Officials said both lanes of Old Russellville Pike were blocked off.

As of 11 p.m., crews were still on scene.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.