Gov. Lee ‘not considering’ another economic shutdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee told media Tuesday during a briefing that he was “not at any point considering” shutting down Tennessee’s economy again. The state shut down in April after Lee issued a “safer at home” mandate to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mandate expired at the end of that month.

In response to a question on what the government would do to halt rising cases, Governor Lee said, “I’m not, at any point, considering closing the economy back down.”

Lee said there were “options” to pull around in expanding options in healthcare, and said that Tennessee still had “significant” capacity.

