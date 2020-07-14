Advertisement

Gov. Lee ‘not considering’ another economic shutdown

Governor Lee told media Tuesday during a briefing that he was "not at any point considering" shutting down Tennessee's economy again.
Governor Bill Lee / Source: (WVLT)
Governor Bill Lee / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee told media Tuesday during a briefing that he was “not at any point considering” shutting down Tennessee’s economy again. The state shut down in April after Lee issued a “safer at home” mandate to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mandate expired at the end of that month.

In response to a question on what the government would do to halt rising cases, Governor Lee said, “I’m not, at any point, considering closing the economy back down.”

Lee said there were “options” to pull around in expanding options in healthcare, and said that Tennessee still had “significant” capacity.

Press Briefing - 7/14/20

Posted by Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

