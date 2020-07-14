Gov. Lee: Wearing a mask is not “conservative” or “liberal”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee held a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, encouraging Tennessee residents to wear masks to help stop transmission of COVID-19.

Gov. Lee holds conference WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lee is speaking to media. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

“I wear a mask when I go out...it’s something that we believe is important,” Lee said during the conference. “There’s been an awful lot of political talk about masks. I just want to say something,” he said pointing to his mask, “this mask right here is not conservative. It’s not liberal. Shaming someone for wearing a mask or shaming someone for not wearing a mask is just not something that Tennesseans ought to be in the business of doing.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are recommended “to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.”

“There’s pretty good evidence” that suggests masks help prevent the spread, Lee said Tuesday.

People not recommended to wear masks are:

Children younger than 2 years old

Anyone who has trouble breathing

Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance

Governor Lee has pointed to ideas of personal responsibility, encouraging Tennesseans to wear masks on an individual level, calling it a “simple, personal decision that just might save” someone’s life.

Some Tennessee counties have instituted mask mandates, including Knox County and Sevier County. The Knox County Board of Health passed a motion to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting July 3, and Sevier County issued a mandate that took effect July 10.

The mandates have faced criticism. In Knox County, Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke out against the mandate, saying, “While I realize the importance of mitigating the damage the pandemic causes in our community, I worry that one-size-fits-all mandates such as this set a terrible precedent for government overreach.”

Some in Sevier County were concerned about the mandate in their area, with one resident, Teresa Franklin, saying, “For us folks who have breathing problems, those masks make us smother that much worse.” She added that it was a good measure for people without those issues.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.