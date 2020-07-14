Greene County mayor plans to issue mask mandate

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison announced he plans to issue a mandate requiring the use of face masks by all residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Morrison said he plans to enact the mandate for Greene County beginning Wednesday morning.

Morrison said his decision came “after careful consideration and receiving very alarming and troubling statistics from Ballad Health Systems on the near tripling of hospitalization cases in our area just this week, along with the fact that our school officials are working diligently to open schools on time and as safely as possible.”

According to the mayor, the mask mandate is not enforcible but is a “challenge to citizens of Greene County to aid in the lowering of cases.”

