Guests no longer required to make reservations when visiting Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dollywood announced Tuesday guests will no longer be required to make reservations prior to their visit to the park.

“With the favorable feedback from our guests and the confidence our management team has in being able to continue to provide a satisfying experience for our guests, we are going to make it simpler and easier to visit the park without prior planning by removing the current reservation requirement,” said Craig Ross, The Dollywood Company President. “Guests are sharing their praise for the extensive efforts we are making during this pandemic. They are telling us they enjoy the shorter wait times, and that they find it easy to spend their day with us.”

According to a release, one-day tickets and multi-day tickets are now valid for a five-day window following the original selected date. Visitors will now be allowed to visit at another time during the ticket window following inclement weather or plans changing last minute.

Dollywood’s Splash Country will continue to require reservations to maintain social distancing.

The park remains open until 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings through Aug. 1.

For more information, visit the Dollywood website here.

