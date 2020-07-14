Hamblen County offers free COVID-19 testing

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced a free testing event will be held in Hamblen County on Tuesday.

The testing location will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Individuals who want to get tested can visit the drive-thru testing event at the Lincoln Heights Elementary and Middle School parking lots.

