Hamblen County offers free COVID-19 testing

The testing location will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
(none)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced a free testing event will be held in Hamblen County on Tuesday.

Individuals who want to get tested can visit the drive-thru testing event at the Lincoln Heights Elementary and Middle School parking lots.

