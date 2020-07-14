Hawkins County man killed in excavator incident

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that one man is dead following an incident with an excavator, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

According to HCSO, crews responded to the scene around 1:35 p.m. and said the man was digging into a bank on his property when it gave in.

As of around 6 p.m. Tuesday, crews were still on scene investigating the incident.

