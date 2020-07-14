Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — A South Korean company's U.S. subsidiary has withdrawn from a partnership with a subsidiary of a Thailand-based company to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant in Ohio. PTT Global Chemical America issued a statement early Tuesday from company President and CEO Toasaporn Boonyapipat saying the proposed project in Belmont County remains a “top priority” and that PTTGCA is seeking a new partner after the withdrawal of Daelim Chemical USA. A joint statement from the subsidiaries cited the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility for yet another delay in announcing whether the plant along the Ohio River would be built.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a police officer after she hit him with a stolen truck at a hotel died from her wounds. Two Butler Township officers responded to the hotel around Sunday afternoon after a guest there reported the robbery. The officers soon encountered 36-year-old Terena Nicole Thurman, who ran off and attacked a person before stealing their pickup truck. As the officers tried to take Thurman into custody, she hit one of them with the truck, knocking him down and briefly dragging him. That officer then shot Thurman. who crashed the truck into a sign near the hotel entrance.

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (AP) — Court records show an Ohio man and his wife have been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the man's 5-year-old granddaughter. The Portsmouth Daily Times reports 5-year-old Annabell Greene was flown Wednesday to a Columbus hospital where she died. Her grandfather, 46-year-old Richard Greene, and his 38-year-old wife, Sonya, both of New Boston in southern Ohio's Scioto County, were arrested the next day. Police say the girl had injuries consistent with physical abuse. The newspaper reports Scioto County's Children Services placed the girl and her two brothers, ages 7 and 3, with the couple in mid-May.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month. The Mansfield Journal News reports Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all gave birth July 3 at a Mansfield hospital. The sisters delivered their babies within a four-and-a-half-hour span. According to a 1998 Associated Press story, the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day are 1 in 50 million. All three babies were delivered by Dr. Edroy McMillan, who declined to be interviewed.