Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (AP) — Court records show an Ohio man and his wife have been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the man's 5-year-old granddaughter. The Portsmouth Daily Times reports 5-year-old Annabell Greene was flown Wednesday to a Columbus hospital where she died. Her grandfather, 46-year-old Richard Greene, and his 38-year-old wife, Sonya, both of New Boston in southern Ohio's Scioto County, were arrested the next day. Police say the girl had injuries consistent with physical abuse. The newspaper reports Scioto County's Children Services placed the girl and her two brothers, ages 7 and 3, with the couple in mid-May.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month. The Mansfield Journal News reports Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all gave birth July 3 at a Mansfield hospital. The sisters delivered their babies within a four-and-a-half-hour span. According to a 1998 Associated Press story, the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day are 1 in 50 million. All three babies were delivered by Dr. Edroy McMillan, who declined to be interviewed.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say it appears a man pushing his young daughter in a stroller along a sidewalk in Ohio were intentionally struck by a vehicle and killed. Akron police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller on Monday identified the victims as 43-year-old Horace Lee and his 1-year-old daughter, Azeria Tucker. Their bodies were found Sunday morning outside a home. Miller says the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying who struck Lee and his daughter.

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — A shooting in a northeastern Ohio community has left a toddler dead and two adults wounded. The shooting in Lorain was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a man wearing a mask shot 2-year-old Kamily Patterson, a 20-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. All three victims were taken to a hospital, where the child died a short time later. The two adults were being treated for undisclosed injuries, and further details on their conditions were not released. It’s not clear if the child and the adults were related. The gunman fled the scene and remains at large. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.