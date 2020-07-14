Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — States once hard-hit by the coronavirus have now ordered a quarantine mandate for visitors from Ohio as the number of reported daily cases in the state continues to push over 1,000. A regional agreement released Tuesday states visitors traveling from Ohio to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mandate comes months after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won nationwide praise for his aggressive approach to the coronavirus pandemic, closing aspects of the states even when no cases had been reported. The state saw 1,142 reported cases Tuesday and 134 reported hospitalized.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A South Korean company's U.S. subsidiary has withdrawn from a partnership with a subsidiary of a Thailand-based company to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant in Ohio. PTT Global Chemical America issued a statement early Tuesday from company President and CEO Toasaporn Boonyapipat saying the proposed project in Belmont County remains a “top priority” and that PTTGCA is seeking a new partner after the withdrawal of Daelim Chemical USA. A joint statement from the subsidiaries cited the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility for yet another delay in announcing whether the plant along the Ohio River would be built.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a police officer after she hit him with a stolen truck at a hotel died from her wounds. Two Butler Township officers responded to the hotel around Sunday afternoon after a guest there reported the robbery. The officers soon encountered 36-year-old Terena Nicole Thurman, who ran off and attacked a person before stealing their pickup truck. As the officers tried to take Thurman into custody, she hit one of them with the truck, knocking him down and briefly dragging him. That officer then shot Thurman. who crashed the truck into a sign near the hotel entrance.

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed as the pilot tried to land at a small airport in western Ohio. But authorities say no one aboard the aircraft was injured in Tuesday's incident. The plane overturned and ended up in a fence at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport in New Carlisle. Witnesses say the plane appeared to lose traction when its wheels went over some wet grass. But the cause of the crash remains under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot was the only person on board or where the plane had departed from. The plane suffered some damage in the crash, but the amount and severity was not immediately known.