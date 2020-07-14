Advertisement

Hottest of the season so far this week

Temperatures are inching closer to record highs by Wednesday. As the humidity returns late week, so do rain and storm chances.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are inching closer to record highs by Wednesday. As the humidity returns late week, so do rain and storm chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are on their way into the mid 90s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. If there’s any good news, it’s that the humidity remains fairly low for the middle of the summer. That means that it won’t feel so bad in the shade, but if you find yourself in the direct sunshine, temperatures will feel about 5 degrees warmer! Make sure you’re staying hydrated!

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect today for Knox and surrounding counties. The hot, stagnant air leaves particulates settling around us. Sensitive groups should limit time outside, which includes children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung disease.

Clear skies and a light breeze are expected overnight with lows down into the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity starts to creep back up Wednesday afternoon, but highs should still manage the mid 90s. This will be our best opportunity to make a run at a record high as it sits at a reachable 98 degrees set back in 1995. Most will stay dry, but a stray pop-up downpour is possible in the heat of the day.

Thursday will soar into the mid to upper 90s yet again, but we should see a few more clouds as the humidity inches up a bit more. This also gives us a 20% coverage of our area in pop-up rain and storms. That will also tack on a few more degrees to the “feels like” temperatures.

We end the week with increasing rain chances as the “heat bubble” breaks down, opening the door for a couple weak weather systems. Temperatures will remain fairly toasty in the lower 90s. These will be very humid days, as well, making it 5 or so degrees hotter at times. Most days come with scattered pop-up storms during the afternoon.

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast
Tue AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

