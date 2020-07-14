Advertisement

KPD seeking new information in 2009 murder

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they will continue to seek information concerning the unsolved murder of Gina Thacker in 2009.
Jul. 14, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they will continue to seek information concerning the unsolved murder of Gina Thacker in 2009.

On February 9, 2009, KPD investigators responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Oak Branch Circle in North Knoxville. Officers found Thacker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the night of her murder, Thacker reportedly left Spicy’s off Emory Road alone around 2 a.m. Nearly two hours later, police said she was found shot to death in her vehicle at the Valley Oak Apartment complex.

More than 11 years later, investigators are searching for answers in the case. KPD investigators said the case is still open and there remains no suspects or leads. Thacker had no known connections to anyone living at the apartment complex.

Investigators believe the incident was a robbery. KPD found a green purse strap in the parking lot outside the driver’s side door of Thacker’s car. Police said the evidence indicated there was likely a struggle of some kind. According to reports, police believe there is the possibility that Thacker had a passenger in her vehicle prior to the murder as the passenger seat was reclined back. Officers also located drug paraphernalia in the course of their investigation.

Despite several searches of the crime scene, KPD never located Thacker’s phone, purse or other personal items.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation into the murder of Gina Thacker is urged to call 865-215-7331 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

