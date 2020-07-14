Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Ohio listed on NY, NJ, Conn. quarantine list as cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — States once hard-hit by the coronavirus have now ordered a quarantine mandate for visitors from Ohio as the number of reported daily cases in the state continues to push over 1,000. A regional agreement released Tuesday states visitors traveling from Ohio to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mandate comes months after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won nationwide praise for his aggressive approach to the coronavirus pandemic, closing aspects of the states even when no cases had been reported. The state saw 1,142 reported cases Tuesday and 134 reported hospitalized.

South Korean firm quits petrochemical plant effort in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — A South Korean company's U.S. subsidiary has withdrawn from a partnership with a subsidiary of a Thailand-based company to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant in Ohio. PTT Global Chemical America issued a statement early Tuesday from company President and CEO Toasaporn Boonyapipat saying the proposed project in Belmont County remains a “top priority” and that PTTGCA is seeking a new partner after the withdrawal of Daelim Chemical USA. A joint statement from the subsidiaries cited the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility for yet another delay in announcing whether the plant along the Ohio River would be built.

Robbery suspect fatally shot by police after pickup hits cop

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a police officer after she hit him with a stolen truck at a hotel died from her wounds. Two Butler Township officers responded to the hotel around Sunday afternoon after a guest there reported the robbery. The officers soon encountered 36-year-old Terena Nicole Thurman, who ran off and attacked a person before stealing their pickup truck. As the officers tried to take Thurman into custody, she hit one of them with the truck, knocking him down and briefly dragging him. That officer then shot Thurman. who crashed the truck into a sign near the hotel entrance.

Small plane crashes at Ohio airport; no injuries reported

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed as the pilot tried to land at a small airport in western Ohio. But authorities say no one aboard the aircraft was injured in Tuesday's incident. The plane overturned and ended up in a fence at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport in New Carlisle. Witnesses say the plane appeared to lose traction when its wheels went over some wet grass. But the cause of the crash remains under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot was the only person on board or where the plane had departed from. The plane suffered some damage in the crash, but the amount and severity was not immediately known.

Casino company Boyd Gaming laying off workers in 10 states

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. said in a statement Monday that an unspecified number of furloughed employees will not return to work. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported 2,500 company workers in Nevada could be affected. The publicly traded company had about 10,000 employees in Nevada and another 14,300 nationally, according to its last annual report. It also has properties in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Grandfather, wife face murder charges in death of girl, 5

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (AP) — Court records show an Ohio man and his wife have been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the man's 5-year-old granddaughter. The Portsmouth Daily Times reports 5-year-old Annabell Greene was flown Wednesday to a Columbus hospital where she died. Her grandfather, 46-year-old Richard Greene, and his 38-year-old wife, Sonya, both of New Boston in southern Ohio's Scioto County, were arrested the next day. Police say the girl had injuries consistent with physical abuse. The newspaper reports Scioto County's Children Services placed the girl and her two brothers, ages 7 and 3, with the couple in mid-May.

Trio of Ohio sisters give birth on same day at same hospital

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month. The Mansfield Journal News reports Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all gave birth July 3 at a Mansfield hospital. The sisters delivered their babies within a four-and-a-half-hour span. According to a 1998 Associated Press story, the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day are 1 in 50 million. All three babies were delivered by Dr. Edroy McMillan, who declined to be interviewed.

Police: Ohio man, girl found dead were struck by a vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say it appears a man pushing his young daughter in a stroller along a sidewalk in Ohio were intentionally struck by a vehicle and killed. Akron police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller on Monday identified the victims as 43-year-old Horace Lee and his 1-year-old daughter, Azeria Tucker. Their bodies were found Sunday morning outside a home. Miller says the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying who struck Lee and his daughter.

Minnesota health officials question quarantine list add

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are questioning why the state was added to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s quarantine list. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that Minnesota and three other states _ New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin _ were added to the list as governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from regions of the country where infection rates are growing. Minnesota health officials are surprised by the addition because the state appears to be below the joint travel advisory's threshold for travel restrictions. Minnesota's infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann tells the Star Tribune that health officials are looking into it “as it does not jibe with our data.”

Trucker charged with drug use before Indiana crash killed 4

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a semitrailer was going 72 mph when it crashed into a car that had slowed for an Indiana highway construction zone, killing four young siblings. The truck's driver, 31-year-old Corey Withrow of Camden, Ohio, faces charges of driving while intoxicated causing death for Thursday’s crash on Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana. Court documents allege Withrow was under the influence of cannabis and a strong central nervous system stimulant. The car's driver, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, of Kansas City, Missouri, was severely injured. Police say the children killed were 15, 13, 8 and 6 years old and were Bruce's children or stepchildren.