Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

GIRL'S DEATH-MURDER CHARGES

Grandfather, wife face murder charges in death of girl, 5

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (AP) — Court records show an Ohio man and his wife have been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the man's 5-year-old granddaughter. The Portsmouth Daily Times reports 5-year-old Annabell Greene was flown Wednesday to a Columbus hospital where she died. Her grandfather, 46-year-old Richard Greene, and his 38-year-old wife, Sonya, both of New Boston in southern Ohio's Scioto County, were arrested the next day. Police say the girl had injuries consistent with physical abuse. The newspaper reports Scioto County's Children Services placed the girl and her two brothers, ages 7 and 3, with the couple in mid-May.

ODD-SISTERS' SAME DAY BIRTHS

Trio of Ohio sisters give birth on same day at same hospital

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio sisters have defied astronomical odds by giving birth on the same day earlier this month. The Mansfield Journal News reports Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes all gave birth July 3 at a Mansfield hospital. The sisters delivered their babies within a four-and-a-half-hour span. According to a 1998 Associated Press story, the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day are 1 in 50 million. All three babies were delivered by Dr. Edroy McMillan, who declined to be interviewed.

FOUND DEAD IN DRIVEWAY

Police: Ohio man, girl found dead were struck by a vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say it appears a man pushing his young daughter in a stroller along a sidewalk in Ohio were intentionally struck by a vehicle and killed. Akron police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller on Monday identified the victims as 43-year-old Horace Lee and his 1-year-old daughter, Azeria Tucker. Their bodies were found Sunday morning outside a home. Miller says the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying who struck Lee and his daughter.

TODDLER FATALLY SHOT

Toddler killed, 2 adults wounded in northeast Ohio shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — A shooting in a northeastern Ohio community has left a toddler dead and two adults wounded. The shooting in Lorain was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a man wearing a mask shot 2-year-old Kamily Patterson, a 20-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. All three victims were taken to a hospital, where the child died a short time later. The two adults were being treated for undisclosed injuries, and further details on their conditions were not released. It’s not clear if the child and the adults were related. The gunman fled the scene and remains at large. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

POLICE SHOOTING-ROBBERY SUSPECT KILLED

Robbery suspect fatally shot by police after pickup hits cop

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect was shot and killed by police after he hit an officer with a stolen truck at a hotel. Butler Township police went to the hotel around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to investigate the robbery report and soon encountered the suspect, who they say ran off and then attacked a person before stealing their pickup truck. As officers tried to take the man into custody, he hit an officer with the truck, knocking them down and injuring them. An officer then shot the man, who crashed the truck into a sign near the hotel entrance. He died at a hospital a short time later.

MOTHER-DAUGHTER FATALLY SHOT

Mother, 4-year-old daughter found fatally shot in home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found fatally shot inside a home in a Cleveland suburb. The bodies were found around 2 p.m. Saturday in a bedroom at the Cleveland Heights residence. Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the 34-year-old woman shot her daughter before turning the gun on herself. The names of the women and her child were not disclosed. It did not appear that anyone else was in the home when the shooting occurred. Authorities declined further comment on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. Officials have not said whey police initially responded to the residence.

Man, toddler girl found dead in driveway; autopsies slated

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are investigating the deaths of a man and a toddler found dead in the driveway of an Akron home. The Summit County medical examiner’s office said bystanders found the man and the girl unresponsive in the driveway. Emergency medical service workers pronounced both dead at the scene. Their names and other details weren’t immediately released. Police and the medical examiner’s office said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation. Autopsies are scheduled Monday.

COLUMBUS SHOOTINGS

Gunfire in Columbus kills 3, including boy, 15; girl wounded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people including a 15-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in different parts of the city of Columbus, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in a fourth case. Officers called to a South Linden home just after 9 p.m. Saturday found 15-year-old Marcus Peters, who died at the scene. Police said there was a drive-by shooting at the same residence six days earlier. Gunfire also killed a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in separate cases. Earlier, a 15-year-old girl crossing a street was struck in the arm by gunfire.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GENERATION-GAP?

Millennials and boomers: Pandemic pain, by the generation

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sometimes at odds, America’s two largest generations have something to agree on: the coronavirus pandemic has smacked many at a pivotal time in their lives. For baby boomers that means those who retired or are nearing retirement age are watching their retirement accounts and worrying about their health. Millennials, who became young adults in this century, are getting socked again when many were still recovering from the Great Recession. One boomer says he's confident the economy will come back. He only hopes, he says, that he'll be around to see it.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Coroner: Death after Ohio protest was due to natural causes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has concluded that a recent Ohio State University graduate who died in late May after attending a protest in Columbus died of natural causes. Twenty-two-year-old Sarah Grossman died May 30, two days after having participated in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Her family released a statement in early June confirming that she had been exposed to pepper spray but saying there was “no evidence” that such exposure was a factor in her death. According to the autopsy report provided by the Montgomery County coroner’s office, Grossman died of a coronary artery dissection due to a previously undiagnosed genetic condition.