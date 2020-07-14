Sevier County wounded warrior receives home from foundation

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County Purple Heart recipient received a new home, provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation in Sevierville, Tennessee.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Casey Jones and his wife Shannon were treated to a unique virtual home dedication from the Gary Sinise Foundation and their partners.

Jones and his wife previously lived in a two-story home in Knoxville that was not constructed to be accessible to Casey’s needs.

The new home was built through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, which provides 100 percent mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for our nation’s most severely wounded heroes.

On May 16, 2013, while deployed in Senjaray, Afghanistan, Jones was tasked with clearing a compound that would serve as the location for a command post. As he was assisting his team leader, Jones stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), which detonated beneath him, causing him to lose both of his legs.

