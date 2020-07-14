Map shows county-by-county COVID-19 risk at events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Georgia Tech has developed a tool that allows people to look up their risk of encountering COVID-19 at an event based on their county.

The map lets users choose a county anywhere in the United States, choose the event size and then it calculates the risk that at least one person with COVID-19 will be present, CBS affiliate WTSP reported.

According to the map, at an event with 50 people, the risk is at 56 percent in Knox County, while an event with 100 people ups the risk to 81 percent.

The map is based on data from The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic. It pulls data from COVID-19 testing and patients in the country daily.

WTSP reported that Professor Joshua Weitz, professor in the School of Biological Sciences and founding director of Georgia Tech’s Ph.D. in Quantitative Sciences program, developed the tool with the lab of Clio Andris, an assistant professor in the School of City and Regional Planning with a joint appointment in the School of Interactive Computing at Georgia Tech.

You can view the map here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.