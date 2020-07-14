Mayfly invasion caught on camera near Fort Loudoun Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayflies are invading a neighborhood near Fort Loudoun Lake.

A resident who lives directly across from the lake captured video Tuesday showing hundreds of the bugs piled up in a driveway, on windows and cars.

“They’re called Mayflies,” said Matt Fagiana. “They seek lake area and areas with bright lighting at night. We are directly across from Fort Loudoun lake and they’re all over our community for about the last three nights. They live for about 24 hours. Completely harmless but a huge nuisance.”

Dr. Jerome Grant, a professor at the University of Tennessee, gave WVLT News some quick facts about mayflies:

Adults do not have working mouth parts and do not feed

Adults live only a day or two

Although called mayflies, adults emerge in June and July in our area

Adult mayflies are attracted to lights in areas where clean water is available

After a large swarm occurs in an area, there may be thousands of dead insect bodies, which can lead to foul smells for a day or so

Good news is that adult mayflies do not bite, sting, or carry disease-causing organisms

According to Dr. Grant, 143 species of mayflies were found in Tennessee in 1996.

Have you seen bugs like this is your area?

