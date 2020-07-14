Advertisement

Mayfly invasion caught on camera near Fort Loudoun Lake

Mayflies are invading a neighborhood near Fort Loudoun Lake.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayflies are invading a neighborhood near Fort Loudoun Lake.

A resident who lives directly across from the lake captured video Tuesday showing hundreds of the bugs piled up in a driveway, on windows and cars.

“They’re called Mayflies,” said Matt Fagiana. “They seek lake area and areas with bright lighting at night. We are directly across from Fort Loudoun lake and they’re all over our community for about the last three nights. They live for about 24 hours. Completely harmless but a huge nuisance.”

Dr. Jerome Grant, a professor at the University of Tennessee, gave WVLT News some quick facts about mayflies:

  • Adults do not have working mouth parts and do not feed
  • Adults live only a day or two
  • Although called mayflies, adults emerge in June and July in our area
  • Adult mayflies are attracted to lights in areas where clean water is available
  • After a large swarm occurs in an area, there may be thousands of dead insect bodies, which can lead to foul smells for a day or so
  • Good news is that adult mayflies do not bite, sting, or carry disease-causing organisms

According to Dr. Grant, 143 species of mayflies were found in Tennessee in 1996.

Have you seen bugs like this is your area?

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD seeking new information in 2009 murder

Updated: moments ago
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they will continue to seek information concerning the unsolved murder of Gina Thacker in 2009.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 66k, more than 38k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Hottest of the season so far this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are inching closer to record highs by Wednesday. As the humidity returns late week, so do rain and storm chances.

News

Education Coalition recommends all students and staff wear face coverings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
The Knox County Education Coalition issues reopening recommendations in an open letter to the school system.

Latest News

News

Mayfiles invasion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayfiles swarming in Loudon Co.

News

‘Windows to the Smokies’ mural debuts in downtown Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
Megan Lingerfelt created the mural located on the corner of Gay Street and Wall Avenue.

News

Body found on Northshore Drive in Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the Major Crimes Unit responded to a home at 7736 S. Northshore Drive on July last after reports of a body found.

News

TVA offers money-saving energy tips as temperatures rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the TVA, the following tips can help keep energy bills low during the summer months.

News

Sevier County wounded warrior receives home from foundation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
The Gary Sinise Foundation provides a mortgage-free home to Purple Heart recipient with support from Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville.

News

Motion filed to throw out Joseph Daniels’ testimony in missing toddler investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attorneys for the father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels have filed a motion to have his testimony thrown out.