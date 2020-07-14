Memphis police searching for missing 4-year-old, possibly headed to Houston

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis police are searching for a missing 4-year-old.

According to reports, Harley Corbett was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday night near the 5000 block of Biscoe Avenue between Bartlett Road and N. Mendenhall Road near the Berclair area.

MPD officials said the 4-year-old might be with her mother Nicola Corbett and they could be headed to Houston, Texas.

Police set up a mobile command unit Tuesday morning near the location the child was last seen.

Harley was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse clothes. She is described as two feet tall, weighing about 35 pounds with black twists in her hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 901-528-CASH or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

