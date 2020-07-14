Memphis police working to identify suspects linked to 19 car dealership burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -The Memphis Police Department is working to identify suspects involved in a series of car dealership burglaries beginning in mid-May, Memphis affiliate WMC reported.

The department says numerous vehicles and keys were taken from the dealerships and officials are asking for assistance in finding and identifying the suspects.

MPD released a list of cases of dealerships that reported burglaries:

May 12, 2020 - #2005004155ME – 5289 Elmore Road Super Cars Auto Sales

June 14, 2020 – #2006005494ME – 3040 Sout Third Street Platinum Collection

June 19, 2020 – #2006007326ME – 5460 Summer Avenue Amigos Auto Sales

June 22, 2020 – #2006008469ME – 5289 Elmore Road Super Cars 2

June 22, 2020 – #2006008458ME – 2055 Covington Pike Johnnie B’s Auto

June 23, 2020 – #2006009462ME – 6397 Highway 70 Elvis Auto Sales

June 23, 2020 – #2006009000ME – 1970 Covington Pike Honda Used Cars

June 23, 2020 – #2006008934ME – 2842 Poplar Avenue Budget Rental

July 1, 2020 – #2007000599ME – 226 Madison Avenue Avis Rental

July 1, 2020 – #2007000437ME – 4960 Elmore Road Pro Auto

July 2, 2020 – #2007000513ME – 1018 North Germantown Road Avis Rental

July 4, 2020 – #2007001387ME – 475 East Shelby Drive Car Connection

July 5, 2020 – #2007001921ME – 1781 Kirby Parkway

July 7, 2020 – #2007003065ME – 3261 Elvis Presley Boulevard Quality Used Cars

July 8, 2020– #2007002914ME – 3311 Elvis Presley Boulevard American Car Center

July 8, 2020 – #2007002954ME – 2093 Covington Pike CaRite Auto Sales

July 8, 2020 – #2007003048ME – 1938 Winchester Road Max Auto Sales

July 10, 2020 – #2007003941ME – 7201 Appling Farms Parkway Caravana Memphis

July 11, 2020 – #2007004265ME – 2514 Mount Moriah Road Car Choice

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call 901-582-CASH or submit tips to Crime Stoppers here.

