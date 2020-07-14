Motion filed to throw out Joseph Daniels’ testimony in missing toddler investigation

DICKSON, Tenn. (WVLT/ WTVF) - Attorneys for the father of missing toddler Joe Clyde Daniels have filed a motion to have his testimony thrown out.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, during the investigation of the child’s disappearance, Joseph Daniels confessed to detectives but later recanted his statement.

Joseph Daniels testified that he beat the missing child, then placed him in his vehicle to dispose of the body. Investigators never found any physical evidence to support the story, and Daniels never said where he put the body.

Daniels also claimed to have visited a truck stop that night, but no evidence was found to show he did.

Attorney Jake Lockert filed a 30-page motion to have Joseph Daniel’s confession thrown out and a second motion to have his bond lowered to $1,500 due to a lack of evidence.

The motion claims Joseph, who is mentally ill, was coerced into confessing and that there is video evidence to prove it. The motion also claims Krystal Daniels, Joseph’s wife, was coached into making statements against him.

Krystal is also in jail on charges of neglect.

The motion points to a statement made by a witness saying Joseph was seen walking near the road in his pajamas at a time after he allegedly would have killed his son.

Defenders for Joseph Daniels say it is more likely that Joe Clyde Daniels somehow got out of the house as he had in the past and was abducted. The motion points to the fact that several sex-offenders live in the area.

Lockert says his client has been unfairly imprisoned for nearly two years on a $1 million bond.

A judge is expected to rule on the motion in late summer 2020.

