Nashville Humane Association needs bath towel donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Nashville Humane Association is asking for donations of bath towels, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

The organization says they are accepting new or gently used towels to help with giving baths, using as bedding and providing comfort for animals after surgery.

Large yellow bins have been placed in the parking lot at 213 Oceola Avenue for contactless drop off donations.

You can also order from their Amazon wish list here.

