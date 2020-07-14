NC man charged with killing infant son

GASTONIA, NC. (WVLT/WBTV) - A North Carolina man was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of killing his infant son, investigators said. CBS affiliate WBTV reported that the child was less than a year old.

Police said 28-year-old Robert Ahmaad Middleton, Jr. fractured his son’s skull, and the child suffered hemorrhaging on the brain.

WBTV reported the incident occurred between June 8 and June 21.

Middleton was charged with first-degree murder and felony intention child abuse by causing serious bodily injury.

He was booked into the Gaston County Jail without bond.

