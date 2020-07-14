NC man dies after trying to rescue swimmer

RALEIGH, NC. (WVLT/WECT) - A North Carolina man has died after unsuccessfully trying to save another man from drowning on Emerald Isle.

CBS affiliate WECT reported the incident happened Sunday just after 4:15 p.m. Officials said an Emerald Isle lifeguard along with four surfers tried to rescue the men, and tried to revive them when they returned to shore.

Investigators identified the victims as 73-year-old John C. Emerline and 72-year-old James Howard Burton.

“A loss of this magnitude is simply heartbreaking,” Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said in the release.

According to officials, Burton was in the ocean and “appeared to be in trouble,” so Emerline attempted to rescue him. WECT reported the two were believed to be related by marriage.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burton and Emerline families during this tragic time,” Zapp added.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.