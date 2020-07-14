Oak Ridge residents invited to participate in Scarboro Park input session

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents of the Scarboro neighborhood and other Oak Ridge community members are invited to attend community input sessions in July to discuss plans for a new playground at Scarboro Park.

The City of Oak Ridge received design proposals for the playground that includes upgraded equipment and improved accessibility.

During the session, residents will be allowed to provide input on the submissions, which will be incorporated in the final design selection.

Renderings of the designs will be on display in the lobby of the Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Avenue, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23.

Individuals who attend the meetings will be required to wear masks or face coverings, the number of people in the building at one time will be limited and social distancing measures will be in place.

A contract for the selected design will be presented to City Council for approval at the August City Council meeting. Funding for the project is included in the FY2021 City of Oak Ridge Capital Improvement Program.

